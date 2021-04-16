Murdock man found guilty in fatal two-vehicle accident

PAPILLION – An 18-year-old Murdock man on Thursday was found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a fatal two-vehicle accident last year and will be sentenced in June.

In a Sarpy County court, Garrett Bragg entered a no-contest plea to the charge. Sarpy County Judge Tricia Freeman then found Bragg guilty.

Bragg was charged after the vehicle he was driving, a Chevy Equinox, was involved in a two-vehicle accident last Oct. 7 on Nebraska Highway 370 at Wickersham Boulevard in which the other driver was killed.

According to Sarpy County Attorney Michael Mills, Bragg was traveling west on Hwy. 370 and was turning left onto Wickersham in front of an oncoming cement truck, driven by Gregory Brennan, 58, of Omaha. Bragg was turning at a flashing yellow light, while Brennan had a green light, according to Mills.

Brennan swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back of the Equinox, causing the concrete truck to overturn. Brennan was killed, while Bragg suffered a broken wrist, Mills said.

A passenger in the Bragg vehicle was not injured, he added.

Mills called Brennan’s action heroic in that he avoided a head-on crash possibly preventing another fatality.