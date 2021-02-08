Murdock man taken into custody after vehicle gets stuck in field

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa – A 40-year-old Murdock man was taken into custody last week after Mills County authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle that was stuck in a field.

It began around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 4 when deputies were dispatched to the area of 195th Street/Paddock Avenue in Pacific Junction.

Upon arrival, the deputies located two males near a residence on 195th Street. After investigation, the two were identified as 39-year-old Justin Parker of Adair, Iowa, and 40-year-old Brandon Wilson of Murdock, with both taken into custody.

Wilson was cited for trespassing and turned over to Pottawattamie County, Iowa, authorities in reference to an active arrest warrant.

Parker was transported to the Mills County Jail where he is being held on a third-degree burglary charge.

