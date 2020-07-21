Murdock seeks donations for new playground

MURDOCK – For those who live there Murdock is a peaceful, welcoming community with a highly regarded high school.
But, there is one thing Murdock doesn’t have – a playground for area kids.
Fundraising efforts are underway to address that.
“There hasn’t been a playground for three years,” said Kristi McHugh, a village board member.
For many years, there was a nice playground area at the local school where kids played, but eventually it became worn and wasn’t replaced because of the potential school expansion of the facilities, according to McHugh.
There are zero public funds available for a park project with a playground, so a fundraising effort began, she said.
The goal is to raise $50,000 for the playground and much of it has already been secured from individuals and businesses, McHugh said.
Green space around Liberty Circle is the chosen site, she added.
For an investment of $20,000, the park would be named for that donor or the donor’s wishes.
The village is also working with the Metropolitan Area Planning Agency in the hopes of receiving a matching $50,000 grant to enhance the park even more.
The proposed playground would have slides, swings and benches, plus smaller structures for the younger ones, McHugh said.
“We want a variety of things families can do there,” she said.
All donations or contributions to this park are tax-exempt. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 308, Murdock, NE 68407.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!