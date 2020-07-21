Murdock seeks donations for new playground

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURDOCK – For those who live there Murdock is a peaceful, welcoming community with a highly regarded high school.

But, there is one thing Murdock doesn’t have – a playground for area kids.

Fundraising efforts are underway to address that.

“There hasn’t been a playground for three years,” said Kristi McHugh, a village board member.

For many years, there was a nice playground area at the local school where kids played, but eventually it became worn and wasn’t replaced because of the potential school expansion of the facilities, according to McHugh.

There are zero public funds available for a park project with a playground, so a fundraising effort began, she said.

The goal is to raise $50,000 for the playground and much of it has already been secured from individuals and businesses, McHugh said.

Green space around Liberty Circle is the chosen site, she added.

For an investment of $20,000, the park would be named for that donor or the donor’s wishes.