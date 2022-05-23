 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Murdock student achieves high distinction in college

HASTINGS - A student from Murdock, Tess Arent, graduated with high distinction this spring at Hastings College.

Students who achieve the mark of high distinction earned a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average in their major(s).

Arent earned her high distinction in criminology.

Hastings College held its 136th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14.

