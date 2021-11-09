Murray community center draws little support, official said

MURRAY – It appears that a proposed community center for a new gathering spot in Murray did not gather enough support.

“I don’t look for that (project) to happen,” said George Blessing, a village board member. “People weren’t excited about it.”

The idea for such a center was brought up earlier this year. The plan was to build it on ground in the 100 block of Park Street, about a half-block from Main Street.

A vacant house and the surrounding land were purchased at a tax sale, Blessing said.

The house was later demolished and the overall lot prepared.

Blessing estimated the building’s size would be 50 feet by 100 feet and would hold gatherings from 50 to 100 people, far more than anywhere else in town.

The village put a questionnaire in the water bills sent to residents seeking public input on the proposed center, Blessing said.

Most of the returned comments were not enthusiastic.

“They didn’t think we needed it at this point in time,” Blessing said.

Then came a construction estimate by engineers of a $1 million price tag.

“That didn’t draw any good comments at all,” Blessing said.

The continuing concern of COVID-19 may have also been a factor, he added.

“There’s still a concern of people getting close together,” Blessing said.

What’s more, there are community gathering areas in the local elementary school and the churches, plus outdoor areas in the parks, he said.

One possible use for that land could be a parking lot, but it’s still up in the air, according to Blessing.

“It’s just an idea right now,” he said. “We’re not even asking for bids at this point.”

