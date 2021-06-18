 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Murray, Elmwood to hold Independence Day events
0 Comments

Murray, Elmwood to hold Independence Day events

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
July blast

The Murray Freedom Festival will once again be held on the Fourth of July. It begins with an evening parade, followed by a performance from the Conestoga High School dance team, then the climax - a fireworks show that brings people from all over to enjoy it.

 Timothy Rohwer

MURRAY – It’s been said that “Everyone Loves a Parade,” which is good news for folks looking for Independence Day activities.

That’s because the traditional parade at the Murray Freedom Festival is ready to march again in 2021, after COVID-19 put up a road block last year.

“We are going to have our traditional parade and a grand marshal,” said spokesman George Blessing, Sr.

There might also be some politicians in the parade, he added.

The parade route starts at Conestoga Elementary, goes one block east to Railroad Avenue, then west on Young Street, ending at Young Memorial Park. The parade starts at 7 p.m., Blessing said.

Following the parade, the award-winning dance team from Conestoga High School will perform.

Then comes the climax, an event that not even COVID could dim last year. It’s a fireworks show that simply is a blast.

“It’s one of the biggest ones in the area and will be choreographed to music as we’ve done the last few years,” Blessing said.

People will be able to listen in on their car radios, he added.

As in the past, the show will start sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m., he said.

Unfortunately, the popular mud volleyball event and the 5K run will not be held again this year, but there’s always the future.

“We are looking forward to next year,” Blessing said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free
News

Cassco Arms now totally smoke-free

  • Updated

PLATTSMOUTH—The Plattsmouth Housing Authority on Tuesday implemented a 100 percent smoke-free policy at its Cassco Arms Apartments following a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News