Murray, Elmwood to hold Independence Day events

MURRAY – It’s been said that “Everyone Loves a Parade,” which is good news for folks looking for Independence Day activities.

That’s because the traditional parade at the Murray Freedom Festival is ready to march again in 2021, after COVID-19 put up a road block last year.

“We are going to have our traditional parade and a grand marshal,” said spokesman George Blessing, Sr.

There might also be some politicians in the parade, he added.

The parade route starts at Conestoga Elementary, goes one block east to Railroad Avenue, then west on Young Street, ending at Young Memorial Park. The parade starts at 7 p.m., Blessing said.

Following the parade, the award-winning dance team from Conestoga High School will perform.

Then comes the climax, an event that not even COVID could dim last year. It’s a fireworks show that simply is a blast.

“It’s one of the biggest ones in the area and will be choreographed to music as we’ve done the last few years,” Blessing said.

People will be able to listen in on their car radios, he added.