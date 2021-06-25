Murray family wins top prize in state contest

GRETNA – Leigh Hellbusch and daughter Kaylee enjoyed hunting together for the first time last year in wilderness close to their Murray home.
The entire Hellbusch family enjoyed the rewards of that decision Thursday afternoon with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission officials.
Leigh, Jody, Kaylee and Connor Hellbusch smiled with the grand prize in the NGPC’s Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge. They accepted a John Deere crossover utility vehicle at AKRS Equipment in Gretna. They won a random drawing in a statewide contest that featured 1,405 entries.
Leigh Hellbusch said the entire family was excited when NGPC officials told them their names had been selected.
“It was pretty amazing,” Leigh said. “They contacted me about two months ago after they did the drawing, and I was in complete shock. When Kaylee and I went hunting on Thanksgiving morning I thought I would take a picture of it, and when I heard about the contest I thought it would be fun to enter it and give it a shot.
“For our family to be selected as the grand-prize winners is something that’s pretty incredible. It’s definitely a good feeling.”
NGPC Director Jim Douglas said he was thrilled with the response the agency received from hunters in all corners of the state. The NGPC started the Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge last year and awarded a Grand Island family the top prize in June 2020. The organization repeated the contest this year and collected hundreds of photos of hunters from Scottsbluff to Syracuse.
“We thought it would be a great idea to have people send in a photo of their first time hunting with someone else and make it a contest,” Douglas said. “It’s turned out to be a really good thing. It’s given people a way to show how proud they are to share those special moments with a beginning hunter, and it’s promoted the sport of hunting as something good to do with family or friends or neighbors across the state.”
Leigh grew up hunting pheasant, deer and turkey with his family, and he wanted to pass on that tradition to 12-year-old Kaylee and 10-year-old Connor. He took Kaylee to Rakes Creek Wildlife Management Area on Thanksgiving morning for deer hunting. They set up a tree stand and spent the morning scanning the area for possible movement.
While they didn’t see any animals that day, Leigh decided to snap a photo of them smiling in their camouflage clothing. The experience also sparked Kaylee’s interest in continuing the activity.
“It’s fun to just go out and see everything,” Kaylee said. “Sitting in a tree stand watching for deer and being able to with friends and family is something that’s fun.”
Kaylee’s new goal is to hunt wild hogs in Texas with her dad. Leigh takes a yearly trip to the state for the hunting activity, and Kaylee said she would be interesting in joining him someday.
“That’d be so much fun. I’d love to go on that,” Kaylee said.
“We’ll see,” Leigh said with a smile.
The Hellbusch family met with directors and members of the NGPC during the day Thursday afternoon. They spoke with Douglas, NGPC Assistant Director Roger Kuhn and Commissioners Bob Allen and Rick Brandt before accepting the crossover vehicle.
Kent Kirchhoff, vice president of sales and marketing for AKRS Equipment, said he was excited to see the Hellbusch family with their grand prize. He showed them several of the customized vehicle’s features and told them it would be a good addition to their hunting adventures.
“It makes me happy to see them enjoy getting this vehicle,” Kirchhoff said. “When Game and Parks approached us about being a partner in this program, we said yes right away, because we know there are a lot of people in the state who love to hunt and fish. Being able to support hunters is a good thing because they’re the ones who help protect wildlife in Nebraska for everyone to enjoy.”
Douglas said the Take ‘Em Hunting Challenge is part of the NGPC’s strategy of increasing the number of hunters in Nebraska. The agency has adopted a “Recruit, Retain and Reactivate” plan to encourage former, current or new hunters to take part in activities with arrows or firearms.
He said the photo of Leigh and Kaylee smiling in their tree stand was proof that the NGPC’s program had already yielded positive results.
“This is all about encouraging people to ask someone to hunt or fish or just get away in the outdoors,” Douglas said. “If someone asks you to go for the first time, you’re a lot more likely to say yes to that as opposed to deciding to go on your own. If a parent asks their child, then that child will likely say yes, and it’s the same thing with a friend or relative or co-worker. Someone has to start asking.”