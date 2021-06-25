Murray family wins top prize in state contest

“We thought it would be a great idea to have people send in a photo of their first time hunting with someone else and make it a contest,” Douglas said. “It’s turned out to be a really good thing. It’s given people a way to show how proud they are to share those special moments with a beginning hunter, and it’s promoted the sport of hunting as something good to do with family or friends or neighbors across the state.”

Leigh grew up hunting pheasant, deer and turkey with his family, and he wanted to pass on that tradition to 12-year-old Kaylee and 10-year-old Connor. He took Kaylee to Rakes Creek Wildlife Management Area on Thanksgiving morning for deer hunting. They set up a tree stand and spent the morning scanning the area for possible movement.

While they didn’t see any animals that day, Leigh decided to snap a photo of them smiling in their camouflage clothing. The experience also sparked Kaylee’s interest in continuing the activity.

“It’s fun to just go out and see everything,” Kaylee said. “Sitting in a tree stand watching for deer and being able to with friends and family is something that’s fun.”