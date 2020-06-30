Murray man arrested for domestic assault
View Comments

Murray man arrested for domestic assault

{{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY – A 57-year-old Murray man was arrested for third-degree domestic assault from an incident with his wife while boating on the Missouri River this past weekend.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 center at around 4:42 a.m. on Sunday received the complaint of a disturbance at 121 E. Main St. in Murray that resulted in the arrest of Arthur W. Jones.

The incident originally started the previous evening shortly before 9 p.m. near Rock Bluff Road when Jones became involved in a verbal disturbance with his wife while boating on the Missouri River.

The disturbance became physical and Jones abandoned his wife on the river bank, according to Brueggemann. Jones returned to the Murray residence causing damage to gain entry and again became involved in a disturbance with his wife.

Deputies were summoned and Jones was arrested for domestic violence assault, Brueggemann said. He was later released on bond.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News