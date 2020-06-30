Murray man arrested for domestic assault

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY – A 57-year-old Murray man was arrested for third-degree domestic assault from an incident with his wife while boating on the Missouri River this past weekend.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the county’s 911 center at around 4:42 a.m. on Sunday received the complaint of a disturbance at 121 E. Main St. in Murray that resulted in the arrest of Arthur W. Jones.

The incident originally started the previous evening shortly before 9 p.m. near Rock Bluff Road when Jones became involved in a verbal disturbance with his wife while boating on the Missouri River.

The disturbance became physical and Jones abandoned his wife on the river bank, according to Brueggemann. Jones returned to the Murray residence causing damage to gain entry and again became involved in a disturbance with his wife.

Deputies were summoned and Jones was arrested for domestic violence assault, Brueggemann said. He was later released on bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0