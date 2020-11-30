Murray man charged with cruelty to an animal

MURRAY – A 52-year-old Murray man has been arrested on one count of intentional cruelty to an animal.

Brian L. Egley remained in the Cass County Jail on Monday awaiting his bond to be set.

The charge is a Class 3A felony. An arrest warrant on Egley was issued on Nov. 3.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, on Sept. 26 a deputy went to the Murray address of S. Sixth Avenue and A Street where a witness heard the sound of a gunshot and then heard a dog running across the road. The witness got the license plate of a truck that was then taking off. It was later found to be registered to Egley, the department said.

According to the witness, the dog had been allegedly shot in the face and was found in a bean field still alive. Eventually, though, the dog died from that injury.

When contacted by deputies, Egley said he shot the dog because it repeatedly jumped on his son, adding he did not think there were any other options in dealing with the dog because nobody would take it away.

Deputies told Egley he could have taken it to an animal shelter, a veterinarian or an animal refuge facility. Egley said he didn’t know he could call these places, the department said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.