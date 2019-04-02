PLATTSMOUTH – Monday evening was not a pleasant one for a Murray resident.
According to Cass County Sheriff Bill Brueggemann, at around 10:10 p.m. deputies responded to the area of State Highway 50 and Waverly Road on a report that an individual was walking into traffic. Prior to their arrival, the individual was struck by a side mirror of a southbound vehicle and Cass County EMS, Louisville Fire and Rescue, and Weeping Water Fire and Rescue responded to assist.
Kenneth R. Dorman, 37 of Murray, was transported to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. He was placed in emergency protective custody and cited for criminal mischief, according to the sheriff.