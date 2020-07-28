Murray man sentenced for motor vehicle homicide

PLATTSMOUTH – A Murray man will spend several years in state prison for his role in a car collision that killed a Murray woman.
Jade R. Gunn, 36, appeared in a sentencing hearing in Cass County District Court on Monday morning. He entered pleas to two felony charges in district court in May. He pled guilty to a Class IIA felony charge of motor vehicle homicide while intoxicated and a Class III felony charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident without rendering aid.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Gunn had consumed multiple beers throughout the afternoon and evening of June 30, 2019, before getting into his car.
“I don’t think we’ll ever know the true amount of how much he drank that day,” Sunde said. “At a minimum it was six to eight alcoholic beverages, and I think the evidence would suggest it was a lot more than that.”
Gunn was traveling southbound at 45 miles per hour on the gravel surface of 24th Street just before 10 p.m. Murray resident Tammy M. Martin, 58, was traveling eastbound on the paved surface of Mynard Road at a speed of 40 mph. There is a stop sign located at the intersection that requires people driving on 24th St. to yield to drivers on Mynard Rd.
Gunn failed to stop and collided with Martin’s vehicle. The force of the impact caused both cars to roll over.
Gunn left his vehicle after a fire started in it. He approached a nearby house to ask him for help to put out the fire. A witness said Gunn did not mention anything about anyone else being involved in the incident. The witness also said Gunn was intoxicated.
The witness went to the scene and saw Martin was trapped in her car with serious injuries. Gunn then told him he had to leave the area because he did not want to be charged with driving under the influence.
The witness immediately called 911 to request help for Martin’s injuries. Sunde said the witness and his wife were both angry with Gunn because they would have called for help sooner if they had known Martin was inside her car.
Emergency workers arrived on scene and extracted Martin from her car. A medical helicopter took her to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha that night with severe head trauma. She remained in intensive care before passing away July 18.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Plattsmouth fire and rescue members and a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter arrived on scene and searched for Gunn. They were unable to find him that evening. A CCSO deputy arrived at Gunn’s house the next morning and spoke with him then.
Sunde told the court Martin had done many positive things for her family and community. He listed many of her accomplishments and said she was helpful, kind and considerate to others.
“She was loved by anyone who knew her,” Sunde said. “This is the person that Jade Gunn slammed into that evening.”
The state consulted with Martin’s family before reaching a plea agreement with the defense. The plea deal called for a state prison term of four to five years on the motor vehicle homicide charge and a term of three to four years on the second charge.
Defense attorney Julie Bear said Gunn was very remorseful for his role in the car crash. She said her client respected Martin’s family and was grateful for their actions regarding the sentencing recommendations.
“Certainly there was compassion from the Martin family for agreeing to this plea arrangement,” Bear said.
Gunn gave a statement following Bear’s remarks. He told family members in the courtroom that he thought about the ramifications of his decisions on a daily basis.
“I’m tremendously sorry for the family of Mrs. Martin,” Gunn said. “It’s hard to sleep at night.”
Judge Michael Smith said the only reason he agreed to abide by the plea deal was because Martin’s family had approved it. Gunn could have received a much longer prison sentence under state law without the family’s consent.
“For a number of reasons I usually try to follow the recommendations of plea agreements,” Smith said. “It was difficult to do that this time.”
Smith ordered Gunn to serve a term of four to five years in state prison on count one and three to four years on count two. Those will run on a consecutive basis.
Gunn will have his driver’s license suspended for 15 years on the first charge and 42 months on the second charge. He will be eligible to apply for an ignition interlock device permit.
