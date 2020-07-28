Murray man sentenced for motor vehicle homicide

Gunn left his vehicle after a fire started in it. He approached a nearby house to ask him for help to put out the fire. A witness said Gunn did not mention anything about anyone else being involved in the incident. The witness also said Gunn was intoxicated.

The witness went to the scene and saw Martin was trapped in her car with serious injuries. Gunn then told him he had to leave the area because he did not want to be charged with driving under the influence.

The witness immediately called 911 to request help for Martin’s injuries. Sunde said the witness and his wife were both angry with Gunn because they would have called for help sooner if they had known Martin was inside her car.

Emergency workers arrived on scene and extracted Martin from her car. A medical helicopter took her to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha that night with severe head trauma. She remained in intensive care before passing away July 18.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Plattsmouth fire and rescue members and a Nebraska State Patrol helicopter arrived on scene and searched for Gunn. They were unable to find him that evening. A CCSO deputy arrived at Gunn’s house the next morning and spoke with him then.