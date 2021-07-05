Murray residents enjoy Fourth of July events

MURRAY – Murray residents turned their town into a red, white and blue celebration on Sunday as they marked Independence Day with multiple activities.
Hundreds of people from across Cass County took part in the Murray Freedom Festival during the morning and evening. They were able to enjoy many activities that were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The day’s activities included community meals, a parade, fireworks and historical re-enactments.
The first event took place in the morning at the Murray fire station. Fire and rescue personnel held their annual pancake feed for area residents. They welcomed people from across Cass County with pancakes, sausages and drinks in the station.
Students in the Conestoga High School FFA chapter helped serve food during the morning. The fire and rescue departments accepted freewill donations for the refreshments throughout the four-hour pancake feed. They will use all proceeds to purchase new fire and rescue equipment.
Murray Presbyterian Church held an outdoor community worship service Sunday morning as part of Fourth of July activities. Members of the congregation sat in lawn chairs outside the building for the service. They listened to Rev. Dr. William J. McConnell deliver a sermon dressed up as one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.
McConnell portrayed Rev. Dr. John Witherspoon, who was a minister in the Presbyterian Church in the 1700s. He later taught at the College of New Jersey and was a member of the Continental Congress.
The festival lineup for the evening kicked off with the annual Fourth of July Parade. People began setting up their lawn chairs along the parade route well in advance of the 8 p.m. start time. The parade began at Conestoga Elementary School and ended at Young Park.
Conestoga students played prominent roles in several parts of the parade. Members of the Conestoga marching band provided music for the crowd as they walked past Tyson Park and down Young Street. Students practiced Friday and Saturday before performing in the parade.
CHS musicians spent Friday learning music for the event. They then tuned up their marching skills in the high school parking lot the next day.
Conestoga cheerleaders and dance team members made appearances during the parade. Several members of both groups carried signs and rode in the back of pickup trucks, while others walked near the vehicles on the streets. Many high school students passed out candy to younger children along the parade route.
Many residents chose to stay in their yards for celebrations after the parade. They lit a steady stream of fireworks and played games such as lawn darts, cornhole and volleyball with family and friends.
Scores of other people walked down to Young Park for community activities. Children were able to take part in a dance performance as part of their youth dance camp. High school students led the children in their routines during the night.