Murray residents enjoy Fourth of July events

MURRAY – Murray residents turned their town into a red, white and blue celebration on Sunday as they marked Independence Day with multiple activities.

Hundreds of people from across Cass County took part in the Murray Freedom Festival during the morning and evening. They were able to enjoy many activities that were cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The day’s activities included community meals, a parade, fireworks and historical re-enactments.

The first event took place in the morning at the Murray fire station. Fire and rescue personnel held their annual pancake feed for area residents. They welcomed people from across Cass County with pancakes, sausages and drinks in the station.

Students in the Conestoga High School FFA chapter helped serve food during the morning. The fire and rescue departments accepted freewill donations for the refreshments throughout the four-hour pancake feed. They will use all proceeds to purchase new fire and rescue equipment.

Murray Presbyterian Church held an outdoor community worship service Sunday morning as part of Fourth of July activities. Members of the congregation sat in lawn chairs outside the building for the service. They listened to Rev. Dr. William J. McConnell deliver a sermon dressed up as one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.