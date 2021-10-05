Murray road could be open by winter, official says

MURRAY – Progress continues on repairing that washed out road into Murray from U.S. Highway 75 with the goal of reopening it by winter, a state roads official said.

“We’re making good progress,” said Tim Weander, District 2 engineer. “It’s looking better. We’re still planning on having it open for winter.”

It’s possible it could reopen perhaps sometime in November, he said.

Major reconstruction has been occurring for quite some time on that stretch of road, officially known as Nebraska Highway 1.

After resurfacing the eastern portion nearest to Hwy. 75, work began on replacing the two-lane viaduct over railroad tracks, reducing traffic to one lane in a phased construction schedule. As workers rebuilt the north side of the viaduct, motorists, guided by traffic lights, used the south side in and out of town.

Then, heavy rains on a late August morning washed out a section of the road just east of the construction zone, closing the road for all traffic.

The DOT urged motorists to use Highways 34/75, 66 and 50 as the detour route in and out of Murray. However, thousands of motorists have been using county gravel roads for their daily commutes, a county official recently said.