Murray seeks new community center

MURRAY – A new community center is planned for Murray.

“We really needed one for a lot of years now,” said George Blessing, a village board member.

A vacant house and its grounds in the 100 block of Park Street, behind the Cornerstone Bank, were purchased at a tax sale, according to Blessing. The house has since been demolished and the lot has been prepared, he added.

Blessing estimated the building’s size would be 50 feet by 100 feet.

“We hope to have storage room for maintenance equipment and also a community center that could be rented for various events,” he said.

A size like this could hold gatherings from 50 to 100 people, he added, far more than anywhere else right now.

The board recently learned that the village was awarded $12,500 from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for a programming and conceptual design study for the eventual construction of a new community center. The money came from the department’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.