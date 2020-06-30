Murray to host fireworks show on Saturday evening

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY – There will still be fireworks to enjoy on the Fourth of July.

The Murray Freedom Festival, despite canceling other events this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will still hold its annual fireworks show on Saturday evening at Young Park, a spokesman said.

The show will begin around dusk (sometime around 9:45 or 10 p.m.), said George Blessing, Jr.

“People can view the fireworks from their cars,” he said. “The show will last 20 to 30 minutes and be comparable to what we’ve had in the past.”

Young Park is located in Murray’s northwest section and can be reached by taking North Kieke Avenue from Main Street, according to Blessing.

The public is urged to arrive early and the cars will be parked to ensure proper distancing, he said. People can wear masks if they want.

Music will accompany the fireworks and can be heard on the car radio, he added. A grand marshal will be introduced, also.

Unfortunately, the annual parade, games, car show and all of the other events have been canceled this year, Blessing said.

The annual morning pancake feed, sponsored separately by the Murray Volunteer Fire Department, has also been canceled.