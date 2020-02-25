Murray viaduct reduced to one lane starting Monday for reconstruction

MURRAY - Weather permitting, the Murray viaduct (bridge) will be reduced to a single lane beginning Mon., March 2, until sometime this fall, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced this week.

The viaduct is to be reconstructed and traffic will be delayed during that period, the department said. Temporary traffic signals will be installed. The department urges motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones, along detours and selected alternate routes.

Iowa-based Graham Group, Inc. is the contractor on this project. The viaduct project is part of a larger repaving of Nebraska Highway 1 from Murray to U.S. Highway 75.

