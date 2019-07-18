PLATTSMOUTH – A 58-year-old Murray woman, Tammy Martin, critically injured in a two-vehicle accident on June 30, died early Thursday morning at an Omaha hospital, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital notified the department that Martin died at 2:22 a.m., according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Martin had been in the intensive care unit at that hospital from the accident that occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Mynard Road, west of Plattsmouth.
The other driver involved, later identified as Jade R. Gunn, 34, left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, but was later found at his home in Murray. The investigation of the facts in the accident is continuing, as reports are being compiled to be submitted to the Cass County Attorney’s Office, according to Brueggemann.