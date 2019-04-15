PLATTSMOUTH – A 21-year-old Murray woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street in Cass County.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Matthew Wissel, 18, of Weeping Water was traveling east on Hwy. 1. He was attempting to turn south onto 144th St. in a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban when Sarah Gough of Murray came up from behind at a high rate of speed in her 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup. Gough locked her brakes, but still struck the trailer that was being pulled by Wissel's vehicle.
Neither Wissel nor his father, Gary Wissel, 56, were injured. Gough, however, was transported by Weeping Water Rescue to Nebraska Medicine in Bellevue for treatment of injuries. Speed was a factor, while alcohol was not believed to be a factor, according to Brueggemann.