Murray woman hurt in Friday accident

MURRAY – A Murray woman was taken to an Omaha hospital last Friday afternoon from a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone in that community.
The accident happened on Main Street (U.S. Highway 1) and North Park Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, an investigation determined that a 2017 Ford Flex, driven by Brian Begemann, 51, of Murray, was traveling east on the highway and entering the construction zone when it was rear-ended by a 1995 Lincoln Mark VII, driven by Tristan Brodersen, 24, of Plattsmouth.
The investigation found that the Brodersen vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered into the construction zone, according to Brueggemann.
Three juvenile children were in the back seat of the Brodersen vehicle and were not buckled up, but did escape serious injury, the sheriff said.
At the time of the accident seat belts were being worn in the Begemann vehicle, but were not worn by anyone in the Brodersen vehicle.
A passenger of the Begemann vehicle, Joyce Begemann, 45, of Murray, was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for her injuries. All others were treated at the scene and released, according to Brueggemann. As of Monday, a condition report on Joyce Begemann was unavailable.
Brodersen was issued a citation for following too close, careless driving and child restraint violation, the sheriff said.
Due to the severity of the damage, both vehicles had to be towed away. That stretch of the highway was shut down with traffic re-routed during the investigation. The investigation has been completed.
Deputies from his department responded to the accident, along with Murray Fire and Rescue and EMS personnel from the county and Plattsmouth, the sheriff said.
