Murray woman hurt in Friday accident

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MURRAY – A Murray woman was taken to an Omaha hospital last Friday afternoon from a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone in that community.

The accident happened on Main Street (U.S. Highway 1) and North Park Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, an investigation determined that a 2017 Ford Flex, driven by Brian Begemann, 51, of Murray, was traveling east on the highway and entering the construction zone when it was rear-ended by a 1995 Lincoln Mark VII, driven by Tristan Brodersen, 24, of Plattsmouth.

The investigation found that the Brodersen vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered into the construction zone, according to Brueggemann.

Three juvenile children were in the back seat of the Brodersen vehicle and were not buckled up, but did escape serious injury, the sheriff said.

At the time of the accident seat belts were being worn in the Begemann vehicle, but were not worn by anyone in the Brodersen vehicle.