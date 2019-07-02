MURRAY – A 58-year-old Murray woman, Tammy M. Martin, was listed in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon from a two-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday evening.
The other driver involved left the scene, but was later found at his home, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.
The accident occurred at the intersection of 24th Street and Mynard Road.
Authorities received the call for response at 10:09 p.m., according to Sheriff William Brueggemann.
Upon arrival, a female driver later identified as Martin was found in her vehicle. The second driver, who had left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement, was later identified as Jade R. Gunn, 34, of Murray.
Martin was extracted from her vehicle and transported to CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha by Lifenet with very serious injuries, Brueggemann said.
Her condition was listed as critical by a hospital spokeswoman on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities located Gunn at his home on Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s department. He was taken by Murray Rescue to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with injuries.
Preliminary investigation showed a Chevrolet Trailblazer, driven by Martin, was traveling east on Mynard Road, when a Nissan Pathfinder traveling south on 24th Street and driven by Gunn, entered the intersection and collided with the Trailblazer, according to Brueggemann.
Both vehicles left the roadway and came to a rest in a ditch southeast of the intersection.
Seatbelts were believed to be in use by both drivers.
The accident is still under investigation, according to Breuggemann.