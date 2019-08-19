MURRAY – A 16-year-old Murray youth, James B. Parriott, 5th, was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident on Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department. His sister, Danie, 14, refused transport to a hospital.
Cass County deputies, along with Murray Fire and Rescue staff, responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a one-vehicle injury accident at the intersection of 42nd St. and Waverly Road.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Parriott was traveling north on 42nd Street in a 1997 Toyota Camry and at the crest of a hill just south of Waverly Road, he lost control of the vehicle.
Parriott over-corrected causing the vehicle to spin across the intersection with Waverly Rd. The car then left the roadway through the northeast corner of the intersection and into a ditch where the vehicle rolled onto its top, according to Brueggemann.
Parriott was transported to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with a leg injury and a possible head injury.
Seatbelts were in use at the time of the crash. Speed too fast for conditions is a contributing factor, according to Brueggemann.