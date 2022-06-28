Murray's holiday event may be best yet

MURRAY – It’s bound to be a blast, maybe bigger than in the past.

It’s the annual Murray Freedom Festival this Monday, Independence Day.

“We’re trying to make it the biggest and best we’ve ever had,” said George Blessing, Sr., event spokesman. “All of our activities will be in the Young Park area. We wanted everything in the same area so people wouldn’t have to walk all over town. It will be real handy.”

Young Park is located in the northwest section of the village.

Activities start early with the annual pancake feed hosted by the Murray Volunteer Fire Department at the fire station at 818 E. Main St. beginning at 7 a.m. through 11 a.m.

The grand marshal of that evening’s parade and the Miss Murray winner will be announced there at 9:30 a.m.

A 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m. in the park. Participants can register beginning at 7 a.m. or in advance on the event’s website, murrayfreedomfestivalne.com.

Those wanting to get down and dirty can take part in a mud volleyball tournament at 10 a.m. in the park. Registration in person starts at 9 a.m. or can be done in advance on the website. The number of teams will be limited to 26, Blessing said.

A concession stand that will include Mexican dishes will open at 11 a.m.

What’s expected to be a large car show starts around 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the park area.

A cornhole tournament and chicken drop bingo will both be held from 1 to 5 p.m.

A beer garden near the concession stand will be available from 2 to 10 p.m.

Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and goes along Park Street to the park, the usual route, Blessing said.

Music by Murray’s very own Nick Jones starts in the park at 7:30 p.m.

The climax, as always, will be a fireworks show beginning at dusk with patriotic music for the show available on 96.7 on car radios, according to Blessing.

“We think it’s going to be the biggest celebration in the area this year,” Blessing said.

