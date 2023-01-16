Museum announces Brown Bag lectures

PLATTSMOUTH – The history of valentines, recycling news, and updates on new programs at Southeast Community College and the Plattsmouth Public Library.

These are just some of the lectures at this season’s Brown Bag series of programs just announced at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

These lectures will be held on selected Tuesdays from February through April starting at 12 noon at the museum, 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth. The lectures, lasting about an hour, are free and open to the public. Attendees can bring their own lunches, though refreshments will not be served.

The first lecture will held on Feb. 14 with the topic, “Show and Tell – The History of Valentines.”

Local historian Leigh Jean Koinzan will talk about the evolution of valentines from the 1700s through the 20th Century. She’ll show examples of valentines from her personal collection, including some quite rare and unusual items.

On Feb. 28, Dana Stahl, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, will discuss the proper way of recycling, plus how to reduce daily waste and living a more sustainable lifestyle.

On March 14, Joy Bartling will discuss her 15-acre animal/therapy/rescue ranch, Scatter Joy Acres, near Murray.

New programs and buildings throughout the Southeast Community College Center campuses will be discussed by Lyn Belitz, Learning Center coordinator, on March 28.

The final lecture of the season will be held on April 25 with Plattsmouth Public Library Director Karen Mier discussing new programs there, as well as the new outdoor musical area.

Also at the museum beginning on Jan. 31, an exhibit of dolls and valentines will be on display through April 2. It will feature recently donated dolls and a selection of valentines from the museum’s collection dating from the 1880s to the 1960s.