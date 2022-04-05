Museum honors early baseball in Cass County

PLATTSMOUTH – “Play ball.”

Those two words signify the start of another baseball season.

There have been many of those seasons in Plattsmouth and the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth, currently features an exhibit with photos of numerous early teams, plus other mementos.

“We haven’t had all those photos out before,” said Margo Prentiss, museum curator.

Among the photos is one taken of the Plattsmouth Burlington Shops baseball team of 1891. It featured three African-American players, making it the most integrated state league team at the time.

Another photo was taken of a Plattsmouth High School team from the 1920s. Photos of early teams from other communities are also on display.

The exhibit will be on display until May 21, Prentiss said.

Also at the museum at noon next Tuesday, April 12, will be the next Brown Bag program, “Ghosts of a Pioneer Cemetery.”

It will be presented by Sandra Allgeier, Jeanie Brookhouser, Leigh Jean Koinzan, Pat Meisinger and Susanne Astley.

They will tell about some of the people buried in Young Cemetery, according to Prentiss.

The program is always free and open to the public.

For additional information on any activities there, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

