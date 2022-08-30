Museum hosts activities during festival

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Historical Society is celebrating the Plattsmouth Harvest Festival with extended hours, and much to see and do.

The museum, 646 Main St., will be open on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

The museum will have regular hours of noon to 4 on Thursday, Sept. 8.

The farm building and shed in the museum courtyard will also be open, as well as the log cabin, caboose and pirogue on the east end of Main.

A pie sale will be held in the museum between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on that Friday and Saturday. Only whole pies will be sold.

A used book sale will also be held on those two days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the museum’s Davis Conference Room. The sale includes books that are duplicates of ones in the museum library.

The museum also has two temporary exhibits in the conference room, including “Cornstock Memories: History of Plattsmouth Harvest Festival.”

The other exhibit contains photographs and memorabilia of Merritt Beach.

Both exhibits will be on view through Oct. 29.