Museum membership drive underway

Memberships support the general operating funds of the historical society and members are entitled to free admission to the society’s downtown Plattsmouth museum, 646 Main St., said Margo Prentiss, museum curator.

Memberships for individuals and families range from $15 to $1,000 and memberships for businesses range from $100 to $1,000, she said. Brochures about the historical society and memberships are available at the museum, as well as its website, www.casscountynemuseum.org.