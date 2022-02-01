 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Museum membership drive underway

The Cass County Historical Society has started a membership drive offering specials when visiting its museum in downtown Plattsmouth. In the museum are exhibits on life in the late 1800s, such as this one on the main floor. As a cute twist, staff placed masks on this mother and child.

PLATTSMOUTH – February is “Cass County Historical Society New Membership Month.”

Memberships support the general operating funds of the historical society and members are entitled to free admission to the society’s downtown Plattsmouth museum, 646 Main St., said Margo Prentiss, museum curator.

Memberships for individuals and families range from $15 to $1,000 and memberships for businesses range from $100 to $1,000, she said. Brochures about the historical society and memberships are available at the museum, as well as its website, www.casscountynemuseum.org.

A PayPal option is also available on the website.

For additional information, call the museum at 402-296-4770.

