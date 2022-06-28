Museum offers summertime activities

PLATTSMOUTH – Take a summer trip – back in time.

On Saturday, July 9, in addition to its main building, the Cass County Historical Society Museum will also have its farm building and shed in the adjacent courtyard open from 12 to 4 p.m.

What’s more, at the end of Main Street by the railroad tracks, the museum’s Cook log cabin, Burlington caboose and a replica of Lewis and Clark's pirogue will also be open during those times.

Admission is free, though donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and repairs.

On Sunday, July 17, the historical society will hold its annual summer open house at Rock Bluffs School, located about 10 miles south of Plattsmouth. The one-room brick schoolhouse was constructed in 1870 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.