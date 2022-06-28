 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fremont Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by P & L Automotive

Museum offers summertime activities

  • Updated
  • 0
school open house

The Cass County Historical Society Museum will host its annual summer open house at the Rock Bluffs School on July 17, one of numerous events the museum is sponsoring this summer.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – Take a summer trip – back in time.

On Saturday, July 9, in addition to its main building, the Cass County Historical Society Museum will also have its farm building and shed in the adjacent courtyard open from 12 to 4 p.m.

What’s more, at the end of Main Street by the railroad tracks, the museum’s Cook log cabin, Burlington caboose and a replica of Lewis and Clark's pirogue will also be open during those times.

Admission is free, though donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and repairs.

On Sunday, July 17, the historical society will hold its annual summer open house at Rock Bluffs School, located about 10 miles south of Plattsmouth. The one-room brick schoolhouse was constructed in 1870 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The event is free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News