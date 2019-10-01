PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Historical Society’s Brown Bag Series continues next Tuesday at its museum with a program titled Ashley’s Return.
It will feature Todd Peterson talking about his participation in the re-enactment of Mountain Man William H. Ashley's expedition to Yellowstone in 1825.
The program, which begins at noon, is free and open to the public. Coffee and cookies will be served.
The museum is located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.
The series will continue on Oct. 22 and Nov. 12.
The society is also holding its annual fall open house at the Rock Bluffs School on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The public is invited to have hot dogs, chips and drinks while touring the historic school, which is east of Beaver Lake, and enjoying the surrounding fall scenery. All activities are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted for upkeep of the school.
The school, constructed in 1870, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For more information on these events, call the museum at 402-296-4770.