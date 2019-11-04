PLATTSMOUTH – With the local area and the nation honoring veterans with events in the upcoming days, the Cass County Historical Society is presenting a unique look at World War I at its November brown bag program next Tuesday, beginning at noon at the society’s museum at 646 Main St., Plattsmouth.
Connie Rose will present a program titled "World War I-Base Hospital 49, Allereye, France” with photographs printed from lantern slides taken 100 years ago. Also on display will be books, maps and advertising relating to that war.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The program is free and open to the public. Coffee and cookies will be served.