PLATTSMOUTH – Oh, Christmas Tree, Oh, Christmas Tree.
The annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the grounds of the Cass County Historical Society Museum will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 1 during Victorian Christmas on Main.
As always, there is no charge to watch the lighting and everyone is invited inside the museum afterwards for hot apple cider, hot chocolate and cookies. Also, the museum will be open for touring until 8 p.m.
“There has always been good crowds at the lighting,” said H. Margo Prentiss, museum curator.
Father Christmas will have the honor of lighting the tree, she added.
The tall blue spruce tree was planted in 1981 in honor of Alice Perry, the museum’s first curator, Prentiss said. There is an estimated 1,000 lights on the tree, she said.
That’s not the only tree, though, for getting the holiday spirits glowing. Inside, the public can view a small Pioneer tree decked out in 1867 Christmas fashion, as well as a Victorian tree and one of those famous aluminum trees from the 1960’s.
The museum is located at 646 Main St.
At the end of Main Street on the other side of downtown, the Cook log cabin and Burlington Caboose will be decorated and open from 6 to 8:00 p.m., according to Prentiss.