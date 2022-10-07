Museum starts fall brown bag series

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s brown bag time again at the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

The museum will start its Fall Brown Bag Speakers Series, beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 12 noon.

The first speaker will be Issiaih Yott, executive director of the Kregel Windmill Factory Museum in Nebraska City, who will give a power point presentation entitled, “Water is the Way: Nebraska Farming and the Use of Windmills.”

The second program, on Tuesday Oct. 25, is titled, “The Elms, One Hundred Years and Going Strong,” presented by Kurk Shrader, director of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Museum in Elmwood.

The Aldrich home turned 100 years old this year.

The last program in the series is on Nov. 8 and will focus on the Mills County Historical Museum in Glenwood, Iowa. Stephen Hunt, museum director, will be the speaker.

All these programs are free and open to the public. No refreshments will be served, but those attending are welcome to bring their lunches.

The museum is located at 646 Main St., Plattsmouth. For additional information on this or other activities, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.