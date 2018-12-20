PLATTSMOUTH – John Falter was a famous artist who illustrated nearly 200 covers of the Saturday Evening Post magazine.
He was also a Plattsmouth native.
The Cass County Historical Society Museum will honor Falter with an exhibit of his works beginning Jan. 8, 2019.
At an early age, Falter and his family moved to Falls City. Eventually, he went to art school and then moved east and gained national recognition for his work, according to Margo Prentiss, museum curator.
The exhibit will feature a selection of his prints and magazine covers, along with a painting, “The Heights,” donated by Falter in 1969. At noon on Feb. 12, the museum’s first brown bag presentation of the year will feature an 1980 interview with Falter on his life by the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications.
“He would come back here frequently,” Prentiss said. “He considered this his home.”
Falter died in 1982 and at his request, his ashes were thrown at the mouth of the Missouri and Platte rivers.
His exhibit will continue through March 2.
The history of Cass County women will be the focus at the museum during March, which is National Women’s History Month.
Besides photographs and information about important Cass County women, the museum will also feature a pop-up exhibit, titled “Rightfully Hers” that recognizes the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment that gave women the right to vote.
The two brown bag programs that month will focus on women’s history, according to Prentiss.
“We’ve had good attendance at those,” she said of this 60-minute program, held on the second and fourth Tuesdays on most months.