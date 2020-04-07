Museum's Brown Bag program postponed until May

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Historical Society has postponed its April brown bag programs to May and June.

The first program will be on Tues., May 12 with Butch Bouvier talking about a log cabin he is currently restoring in Cass County.

On May 19, Shannon Lewis will give a program about Plattsmouth’s “Steampunk Festival” that was postponed this summer, but is still planned for this fall or next year.

A program about “Notable Women in Cass County” will be presented on June 9 by Sandra Allgeier, Leigh Jean Koinzan and Pat Meisinger.

All the programs begin at 12 noon.

Visit the museum's website or contact the museum 402-296-4770 for additional information or any other program changes.

