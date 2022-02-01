Museum's Brown Bag schedule announced

PLATTSMOUTH – Want to learn more about timber rattlesnakes?

In what county was Nebraska’s first winery located?

These are just some of the topics to be discussed at the upcoming Spring Brown Bag series of speeches at the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth, beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

“I think it will be very interesting,” said Margo Prentiss, museum curator. “There’s quite a variety (of topics).”

This lunchtime series is an annual event featuring local folks with knowledge on a wide variety of topics usually related to the history of Cass County.

They are held on selected Tuesdays that begin at noon and lasting about 60 minutes. It’s free and open to the public. Refreshments and snacks will not be served, but the public is invited to bring their lunches.

The first speech in this series, Feb. 8, will feature Prentiss talking about hair wreaths, popular during the Victorian Era.

According to Prentiss, women’s hair would be cut, then weaved, like knitting, to make wreaths that many times would be framed and hung on a wall.

Women would exchange these wreaths with each other as a symbol of friendship, or a bride giving it as a wedding gift to her husband.

“They weren’t worn,” Prentiss said.

Hair would even be saved from a recently deceased person and then made into a wreath as a memorial to that person, according to Prentiss.

Hair would also be weaved into jewelry that could be worn, she said.

The museum currently has an exhibit on these hair wreaths and jewelry, she said.

The second speech in this series will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 22, with local artists Doug and Leslee Wilkerson discussing their downtown Plattsmouth art gallery, Wilkerson Art Works, and the many local artists who had or will have exhibits at the gallery.

On March 22, John Lokke will discuss the history of timber rattlesnakes, expanding on a speech he made in October about these snakes, according to Prentiss.

“It’s very interesting,” she said. “It will feature people in Cass County he interviewed about timber rattlesnakes.”

On April 12, several women historians will host the topic, Ghosts of a Pioneer Cemetery. They will discuss some of the people buried at Young Cemetery, south of Plattsmouth, Prentiss said.

On April 26, Cindy Drake will discuss the first winery in Nebraska, which happened to be in Cass County, Prentiss said.

Other speeches this spring may still be arranged, she said.

“We’ll probably go into May,” Prentiss said.

