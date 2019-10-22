AVOCA - The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca will be offering a practicing workshop for student musicians who want to accomplish as much as possible during their private practice sessions.
The workshop will be on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Each participant should be prepared to share music they are studying, particularly pieces that they find challenging. During the workshop many different practice techniques will be discussed, shared, and implemented to address these challenges.
Enrollment is limited to 10 musicians, and pre-registration is required. The fee is $20 per musician. To sign up, or to ask questions, email debby@greenblattandseay.com.