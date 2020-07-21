Mynard recycling site now open to tree-trimming businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Up until now the Cass County recycling center at Mynard was just for private citizens dumping their tree and yard waste.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday changed that to include tree-trimming businesses.

“Anybody who cuts trees for a living,” said Lenny Thorne, the county’s roads superintendent, who oversees the facility.

The board’s vote was 3 to 1 with Dale Sharp in opposition. Dan Henry was absent.

The issue was brought forth in a request from a local contractor for using the facility, instead of having to haul his tree waste elsewhere, according to Thorne.

The facility is located at 13780 12th St.

“We’ve got room,” he said.

There are no weight limits, according to the board’s decision, but logs must not exceed 24 inches in diameter. Tree stumps are not allowed.

Fees were also established - $75 for single-axle trucks, $100 for tandem trucks and $150 for side dumping.

The waste must have been generated in Cass County to use the facility, the board said.