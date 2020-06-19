National artist to sing at Lofte benefit concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MANLEY – Kaylyn Sahs has gotten her country music career off to a promising start by partnering with some of the biggest names in the industry.

The Nebraska native will be partnering with the Lofte Community Theatre later this month to help the famous institution weather the COVID-19 crisis.

Sahs will hold a benefit concert at the Manley facility at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. for the drive-in concert, which will take place outside due to health regulations from the coronavirus pandemic. Tickets will be $50 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to the Lofte Theatre. Residents can contact the Lofte at 402-234-2553 for reservations.

Sahs said she felt it was important to support the Lofte with her singing talents. She and her band had been scheduled to play inside the building this past March, but the concert was called off due to COVID-19 concerns. She wanted to return to Cass County after she became aware that the pandemic had caused significant financial trouble for the Lofte.

“My mom and I kept in contact with them over the past few months, and when we heard about their situation I knew I needed to do a show for them,” Sahs said. “I really felt like I should do this and try to give back to them. I’m really excited about being able to help out.”