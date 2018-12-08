ALVO – State officials are inviting local residents to attend a public information meeting about a construction project near Alvo that is taking longer than expected.
Nebraska Department of Transportation officials announced Friday afternoon that a public meeting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 13. The public session will be held at 7 p.m. at the Greenwood Fire Station at 231 South Broad Street in Greenwood.
Topics for the meeting will include current conditions and accessibility of Nebraska State Highway 63 north of Alvo. The new timeline for completion of the road project will also be on the agenda.
Knife River Midwest of Sioux City, Iowa, will lead the community meeting. The company originally anticipated the Highway 63 project would be done in November 2018. Officials have moved back their estimated completion date to the summer of 2019.
The Highway 63 project involves 6.29 miles of roadway starting from the northern corporate limits of Alvo to a spot just south of the interchange with Interstate 80. State officials began the project to bring the former road up to current design standards. The new highway will include wider shoulders and flatter side slopes.
NDOT officials have counted an average of 1,390 cars per day traveling on Highway 63. They are estimating that amount to increase to 1,800 by 2037.
Construction of the new road began in 2017 and was expected to take no more than 18 months. The original estimated cost was $15.6 million.