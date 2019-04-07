LINCOLN - The Nebraska Department of Transportation now has a resource to view information on the 2019 flood as it relates to state highway and bridge repair, the NDOT announced on Friday.
Motorists will be able to
view updates on the progress on repairs to state highways and bridges as connectivity is restored by
going online at: https://dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019/.
This website contains information for those navigating the state highway system. This includes information on bridges and miles of highway closed during the flood and the recovery as well as interactive maps for closures. Additional information will routinely be added to the site to help keep
motorists informed of the recovery of this transportation system.
As always, travelers are urged to be alert, be aware and check the most up to date conditions and closures available through 511, Nebraska’s Advanced Traveler Information System. The system is
available at all times via phone by dialing 511, online at www.511.nebraska.gov, or Nebraska 511’s
smartphone app.
#NDOT#