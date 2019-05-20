SARPY COUNTY – A 30-year-old Nebraska City man, Matthew Sharon, died Sunday in an accident on U.S. Highway 75, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department announced.
Sharon was the driver and lone occupant of a 2015 Dodge Journey.
According to the department, the initial investigation indicated the Journey was southbound on the highway near Fairview Road when it left the highway and entered into the center median.
The vehicle rolled, ejecting Sharon onto the highway. A GMC Sierra, also traveling south on the highway and driven by Justin Kirk, 38, of Plattsmouth, struck Sharon as he was laying on the highway.
Sharon was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.
Kirk and a passenger were not treated.
The crash is still under investigation by the department with the assistance of the South Metro Crash Response Team.