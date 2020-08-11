Nebraska Democratic leader praises Biden's VP choice

LINCOLN – Tuesday’s announcement by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on his running mate choice was highly praised by Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb.
Biden selected California senator Kamala Harris, the first Black and South Asian American woman on a U.S. major party ticket.
“Sen. Kamala Harris is a fierce watchdog on Capitol Hill and will bring that same fighting spirit to the White House,” Kleeb said through her office. “The Trump Administration is leaving behind trails of corruption that will need focus and a steady hand to bring justice to those who’ve torn apart our country. There is simply no better person to stand with Vice President Biden to get the job of the people done.”
Democrats are also in striking distance of capturing Nebraska’s First Congressional District, now held by Republican Jeff Fortenberry, Kleeb said.
Kate Bolz is the Democratic Party candidate for that seat.
“Nebraska is ready and excited for the Biden and Harris ticket,” she said.
