Nebraska Legislature District 2 candidates express views

Rob Clements

Why are you running for the Nebraska Legislature District 2 seat?

To continue controlling government spending and lowering taxes, and to use my business skills in helping to make good decisions on policy issues.

What are two main issues facing this district that concern you and how would you go about addressing them?

Property taxes are still too high and I will work to continue to support reducing them.

Also, state aid to schools is not equally distributed. I will support fair treatment of all school districts.

The majority of the state budget every year goes toward schools. However, there has been some talk locally about the state offering more funds for safety and security measure for students and staff on school grounds. What are your thoughts on that?

The degree of security measures needed in a school is a local school board decision. The board, administration, teachers and parents should work together on measures needed.

Sarah Slattery

Why are you running for the Nebraska Legislature District 2 seat?

I am a professional chef and mother running to represent working class folks. I was born and raised in Cass County and have lived here my entire life. My roots in this community run deep. Fifteen years ago, I opened Slattery Vintage Estates with my folks, and I have enjoyed feeding everyone who has come to visit.

I am running to bring more enthusiastic representation to Legislative District 2. I want the very best for my friends and neighbors. We all deserve a slice of “The Good Life.”

What are two main issues facing this district that concern you and how would you go about addressing them?

Well, the two main concerns I’m hearing from constituents are about the high property taxes and the extreme hyper-partisanship that has taken over our nonpartisan unicameral recently.

I’d like to look into how we fund our schools and come up with a formula that doesn’t rely so heavily on property taxes. The current setup ensures that our public schools are inequitably funded and I know we can do better for our students and our taxpayers.

As far as the hyper-partisanship goes, I intend to bring a truly nonpartisan approach to the state senate. I’m not beholden to any political party or special interest group. I’m here to represent the interests of my friends and neighbors in LD2. That’s it. Elected officials are supposed to work for their constituents, not reign over them.

The majority of the state budget every year goes toward schools. However, there has been some talk locally about the state offering more funds for safety and security measures for students and staff on school grounds. What are your thoughts on that?

As a former school employee and a mother with a middle schooler, I think that protecting our children and school staff is incredibly important. School used to be a safe place to leave your child.

There are loads of things that we could do to make our schools more safe. Increasing safety and security measures in the buildings themselves is just a part of the solution, and definitely a step in the right direction.