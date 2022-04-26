Nebraska singer O'Keeffe to perform at Cattlemen's Ball

WEEPING WATER – Country western singer/songwriter and Nebraska native Tommy O’Keeffe will be one of the performers at the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball that’s coming to Cass County in June.

That announcement was made last week by organizers of this year’s event, which annually raises money for cancer research.

The Hastings native, along with country singer/songwriter Ned LeDoux, will join headliner John Michael Montgomery as the musical acts for this year’s event, the organizers said.

The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser. It’s held in a different location each year, giving Nebraska communities the opportunity to showcase their unique area of the state.

Approximately 90 percent of the proceeds go to the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha with the remaining 10 percent returned to the local community for health and wellness initiatives. The event also promotes beef, one of the state’s largest industries, as part of a healthy diet.

The 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball will be held on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4, at the Cass County Fairgrounds, just south of the intersection of Nebraska Highway 1 and 144th Street, and about three miles north of Weeping Water.

The announcement that Cass County was chosen to be the host county for 2022 was made last year by area organizers, including Mark Rathe, Cass County Fair Board president.

“Our location gives us a unique advantage,” Rathe said at the time. “We’re a rural, agriculture-based community, which is typical for Cattlemen’s Ball locations, but we’re also ideally situated between Nebraska’s two largest cities. I think that combination will enable us to draw a large, diverse crowd. We want people to know this event isn’t just for cattle producers and cowboys – it’s for all Nebraskans.”

It will be the first time Cass County hosts this fundraiser, which began in 1998, Rathe said.

O’Keeffe will perform for ticketholders on that Friday evening. O’Keeffe, who moved to Nashville in 2018, was nominated for “New Artist of the Year” at the 2022 Rocky Mountain Country Music awards through iHeart Radio. He has also co-written several songs for other artists that have amounted to more than two million streams.

Montgomery will perform the following evening.

Over his career, Montgomery has received two Grammy nominations, won four Billboard Music Awards, including “Top Country Artist” and “Top Male Artist,” four Academy of Country Music Awards and three Country Music Association Awards.

He has sold more than 16 million albums and has earned 15 No. 1 singles with hits like “I Swear,” “Life’s a Dance,” “Be My Baby Tonight,” “I Can Love You Like That,” and the classic country singalong, “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident).”

Following his concert, Cattlemen’s Ball attendees can enjoy an after-party performance by LeDoux, son of the late country music artist Chris LeDoux, LeDoux has released three albums and opened for names including Garth Brooks and Toby Keith in addition to headlining his own shows.

The event begins on that Friday with a golf tournament at Quarry Oaks Golf Club in Ashland.

There will also be a 5K fun run/walk in Weeping Water that day.

Gates at the fairgrounds open at 4 p.m.

There will be a live auction, followed by entertainment. The following day, gates open at 12:30 p.m. where attendees can visit areas focusing on history, art, even a medical tent. There will also be a silent auction, wine/beer tasting, plus a general store for shopping. It will conclude that evening with the country music concert.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and can be purchased at cattlemensball.com. While the event is open to all, there is a level of exclusivity, according to Rathe. Ticket sales are capped at 1,500 for the two-day “Trail Boss” pass and 3,000 for the Saturday-only “Top Hand” pass.

“We expect this to be a sell-out event,” Rathe said. “So, we encourage anyone interested in attending the 2022 Cattlemen’s Ball to get their tickets now. We can’t wait to see everyone in Weeping Water in June!”

