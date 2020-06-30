Nebraska State Fair to hold 4-H activities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GRAND ISLAND - The Nebraska State Fair Board on Tuesday voted to hold a 2020 State Fair showcasing 4-H and FFA competitions and exhibitions.

The fair will include 4-H and FFA livestock competitions, contests, presentations and static exhibits. Cass County students will be eligible to qualify for the state fair.

“All events and activities will follow the most up-to-date directive health measures,” said Beth Smith, board chair for the Nebraska State Fair. “We hold the youth and families involved in 4-H and FFA near and dear to us. 4-H and FFA youth have been hard at work for months preparing their exhibits and livestock, and this gives them the opportunity to showcase those efforts.”

In addition to the youth events, visitors will be able to partake in Raising Nebraska, an interactive space dedicated to the food and the families that grow it as well as a variety of Nebraska Game and Parks activities, according to the press release from the fair board.

The fair is held annually in Grand Island. This year, the fair will be held from Friday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Depending on that community’s phase progress in dealing with the spread of COVID-19, there could be more concessions, amusement rides, motor sport activities and taverns, according to the board.