PLATTSMOUTH – Since last spring’s devastating flood, much effort – and perhaps rightly so – has been made in helping victims with their financial losses.
But, there has been much anguish mentally, also.
An organization called Nebraska Strong Recovery Project has been in town for many months to help with that issue. It plans to stay for months to come.
“We’re more on the mental health side of things,” said Stephanie Skeem.
“We’ve talked to a lot of people in distress,” added Teresa O’Donnell.
The two women are trained crisis counselors for the organization.
“Stress can cause physical, mental, emotional pain,” Skeem said.
“Maybe they are not sleeping well,” O’Donnell said.
This past Tuesday, the two women spoke about the organization at the Cass County Board of Commissioners. Later, they set up a table, like every Tuesday, at the Under His Wings Thrift Store in downtown Plattsmouth. Each Monday, they do the same at the Plattsmouth Public Library.
They have plenty of handout materials on dealing with such stress.
Other times they are speaking to groups or individuals about their services. They even went door-to-door in hard hit areas to see if they could assist people.
“We’re here to assess their needs first and then go from there,” Skeem said.
Even those who helped disaster victims may become stressed themselves, she added.
Their organization works closely with other such groups to ensure victims get the proper care needed.
“We work together and depending on what the person needs, we will direct them to the appropriate resources,” Skeem said.
Perhaps most importantly, they try to convince flood victims that it is okay to admit they are feeling stressed out instead of keeping it inside themselves.
“That’s what we are here for,” Skeem said.
They plan to be around until this May, she added.
Every Monday, these two counselors are at the library from 1 to 4 p.m. and at the thrift store every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
People can also call the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays or the National Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 24 hours a day.
Nebraska Strong is a non-profit organization and the services provided are free.