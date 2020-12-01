Nebraska's general election was historic, official said

LINCOLN - The 2020 General Election in Nebraska is officially in the books.

The Board of State Canvassers reviewed and approved the results of the statewide election with no major problems noted in its review, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office on Monday.

And, Sec. of State Bob Evnen said the Nov. 3 election was historic in a number of respects despite the concerns of COVID-19.

“More Nebraskans voted in our 2020 general election in the history of our state,” he said. “Nebraska polls were open, and our voters and poll workers were kept safe. This was all accomplished within the existing legal framework in our state. Nebraska voters refused to allow the coronavirus pandemic to prevent them from exercising their right to vote.”

Cass County saw an 82 percent turnout, according to the county's election office.

"Overall, that's great," Linn Moore, county election commissioner, said at that time.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary for Elections Wayne Bena on Monday added, “All 93 counties received new ballot counting machines and ADA-compliant ballot marking equipment this year, and Nebraska received high marks for election security.”