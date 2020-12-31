Nehawka man dies in grain bin accident

NEHAWKA – A Nehawka man died Wednesday in a grain bin accident.

The victim was identified as 72-year-old Timothy Savage.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident in the 4700 block of Vandorn Street, Nehawka, at 4:10 p.m.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, Savage and his juvenile grandson were working on a grain bin door when the grain enclosure failed, covering Savage with corn.

Deputies, along with county EMS and EMA staff, and rescue personnel from Nehawka, Murray and Plattsmouth, responded. Grain extraction efforts were attempted with the body of Savage recovered, Brueggemann said. Savage was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At last report, efforts continued to contain the grain spill from the large grain bin, the sheriff said.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.

