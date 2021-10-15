Nehawka man escapes car fire, arrested

NEHAWKA - A Nehawka man on Thursday evening was able to escape a car fire, but not from the long arms of the law.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 9:53 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Nehawka fire personnel, responded to an accident on Nehawka Road east of town with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the vehicle, Aaron M. Chappell, was the lone occupant and said he lost control of his vehicle and a fire started in the engine compartment.

Personnel from Murry rescue and Cass County Emergency Management also responded. Chappell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense.

A bond was not yet set as of Friday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.