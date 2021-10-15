Nehawka man escapes car fire, arrested

NEHAWKA - A Nehawka man on Thursday evening was able to escape a car fire, but not from the long arms of the law.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at 9:53 p.m. deputies from his department, along with Nehawka fire personnel, responded to an accident on Nehawka Road east of town with a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
The driver of the vehicle, Aaron M. Chappell, was the lone occupant and said he lost control of his vehicle and a fire started in the engine compartment.
Personnel from Murry rescue and Cass County Emergency Management also responded. Chappell was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol-.15+-third offense.
A bond was not yet set as of Friday afternoon.