Nehawka man injured in rollover accident

MANLEY – A 35-year-old Nehawka man was injured in a two-vehicle rollover accident on Nebraska Highway 1 south of Manley on Wednesday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said that at 3 p.m. deputies, along with rescue personnel from Manley and Elmwood rescue and Cass County Medics, responded to the accident at the intersection of Hwy. 1 and 156th Street.

According to Brueggemann, a 2000 Buick LeSabre, driven by Ralph A. Smith, 77, of Louisville, was traveling south on 156th when he failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection of Hwy. 1 striking a westbound vehicle, a 1978 Buick LeSabre that was driven by Shawn T. Brown of Nehawka.

Brown’s vehicle rolled at least twice before landing on its top. Brown was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled, the sheriff said. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Brown was transported to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital for his injuries by Elmwood Rescue, while Smith refused medical treatment, Brueggemann said.

The accident investigation is complete.

