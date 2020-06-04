Nehawka man killed in Thursday morning accident in Iowa

According to the patrol, an eastbound semi, driven by Margie Carola Castro of Houston, Texas, was preparing to turn left on the highway onto the northbound I-29 on-ramp, while Boardman was heading west. Castro failed to yield the right of way to Boardman upon the left turn with the Boardman vehicle colliding with the right side of the semi in the intersection of the highway and the on-ramp, according to the patrol. Boardman was pronounced dead at the scene with his body taken to the Iowa medical laboratory.